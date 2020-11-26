Share:

Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

Construction Project of 1500 houses under workers welfare fund was discussed in detail during the meeting.

This project will provide affordable and low-price residential houses with all basic facilities and will be inaugurated in January next year.

Appreciating the project, the Prime Minister said this is a practical reflection of government's commitment of provision of affordable residential scheme to the masses.