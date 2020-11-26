Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a win-win project of China-Pakistan economic cooperation. Addressing a seminar on CPEC in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said besides diversifying Chinese supply lines CPEC will prove to be catalyst for socio-economic development of Pakistan. The Minister said CPEC is a game changer project not only for Pakistan, but also for the entire region, based on the idea of shared development.

He said CPEC is a manifestation of China’s special relationship with Pakistan.

He said under this project, Gwadar is going to become a hub of economic activities with Middle East and North Africa.

He said major initiatives of CPEC include construction of road networks, extending from Gwadar Port to Khunjerab Pass, up-gradation of ML-1, power projects of 10,000 megawatts and Gwadar-Nawabshah pipeline to transport gas from Iran.

Shibli Faraz said CPEC is estimated to generate Rs six to eight billion per annum just in taxes as roads and bridges toll. He said overall, 2.3 million jobs are expected to be created between 2015-2030, resulting in more than 2.5 per cent annual rise in GDP.

He said CPEC has made a remarkable progress in the first phase. He said majority of the projects planned in the construction, infrastructure and energy sectors have been carried out successfully and many are in the execution stage.

He said the second stage will further focus on industrialisation, agriculture, modernization and socio-economic development.

He said the projects in the existing and newly established areas will enhance the capacity of Pakistan ultimately improving the economic competitiveness of Pakistan.

He said it is dispensable to counter the negative propaganda aimed at the success of the projects and bilateral ties.

He said the benefits of CPEC will reach the gross roots level and benefit Pakistan’s population.

Addressing the seminar, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the CPEC has a huge future.

He said Pakistan has become an attractive market for the Chinese investors.

The Minister said that under the CPEC 11 special economic zones are being established which will promote industrialisation in the country.

He said we plan to uplift our semi-conductor industry and bring value addition to our products with the cooperation of Chinese friends.

The Minister said we have approached the Chinese companies to shift their solar panel manufacturing units to Pakistan.

The Minister said that renewable energy resources are replacing conventional energy resources.

Citing example of Tesla, the Minister said that China is making renewable batteries for Tesla and through this undertaking China is advancing in this sector worldwide.

Fawad added that Pakistan going to make joint venture with Chinese companies for solar panels manufacturing in Pakistan. With formation of solar panels in the country, Pakistan can take solar energy in downtrodden and far off areas of the country, he added.

He said Pakistan is among four leading countries of the world with consumption of motorcycles in the country.

Motorcycles market is boosting in Pakistan, said Minister for Science, adding, that total registration of vehicles in Pakistan is estimated three million, out of which,two million are motorcycles.

To contain transportation requirements, Pakistan is going to launch three wheelers in the country to address transportation issues in the country, said Minister for Science and Technology.

He said, we are inviting Chinese companies in Pakistan to make chemicals locally with assistance of Chinese companies through value added experience and technology sharing mechanism.

There are no trade barriers in Pakistan and Pakistan providing vast potential for trade and investment to Chinese companies to work jointly and these undertakings will provide equal opportunities for both the countries, said Fawad Chaudhry.

He said citing surgical market value of Sialkot, he said that total volume of Sialkot’s surgical equipment is 400 million dollars and Western countries with value addition in these surgical equipments are earning billions of dollars.