ISLAMABAD - Experts and lawyers at a briefing session have expressed concern over delay in the implementation of Health Levy Bill that was approved by the cabinet in 2019.

The press briefing was held by the PANAH and other human rights organizations here yesterday in order to shed light on the reasons for delay in the implementation of health levy bill.

Pakistan National Heart Association Secretary General Sanuallah Ghumman stated that health is a fundamental right of the people and the government has responsibility to ensure this provision. He further added that smoking and sugary drinks are a major cause of various diseases including heart ailment. All international bodies including WHO stress the need to reduce consumption of such deadly products by increasing of taxes on them, he said.

On the occasion, Mohammad Akhlaq Advocate explained that tax department has no authority to contest the legal position of the bill when the same was vetted by the Law and Justice Department and was approved by the Cabinet. He further stressed that the federal government can constitutionally impose levy on tobacco products. Malik Imran, Country Representative, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, said that due to the delay in implementing the Health Levy Bill Pakistan has lost more than Rs 50 billion in shape of revenue, which could have been utilized for various schemes of public welfare.

The Federal Cabinet on May 28, 2019 had approved to include in the finance bill 2019-20 regarding imposition of health levy on cigarettes at the rate of Rs10 per Pack of 20 cigarettes and Re 1 on 250ml of carbonated drinks.