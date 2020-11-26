Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Fasih Bokhari was laid to rest in Islamabad on Wednesday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and a large number of retired and serving naval officials and civilians participated in late Admiral’s funeral prayers. The Admiral had a distinguished Naval career spanning over four decades. He had the honour of participating in DWARKA operation in 1965 War and heroic act of PNS HANGOR, which sunk INS KHUKRI and damaged INS KIRPAN in 1971 War. This act of valour and bravery marked the history by sinking a warship after World War-II. Besides, in all his professional pursuits, the Admiral exhibited dynamic leadership skills, impeccable moral strength, remarkable professional competence and highest sense of responsibility. Floral wreaths on behalf of President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, Senior Naval Officers and Civilian notables were laid on the Admiral’s grave in Islamabad.