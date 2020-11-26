Share:

LAHORE - Father of Northern Second XI coach Fahad Masood passed away on Wednesday. The funeral prayers will be offered today (Thursday) at 10 am at his residence 187 B Faisal Town Lahore. Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of father of Northern coach Fahad Masood. The entire PCB family conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.