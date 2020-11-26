Share:

ISLAMABAD - A civilian, father of three was martyred in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), said media wing of the military on Wednesday.

Indian Army resorted to ceasefire violations in Bagsar Sector along the LoC , which targeted the civilian population. “An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters was hit and embraced Shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate firing while he was moving on motorbike near his house in Garhi village,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate in a statement.