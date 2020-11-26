Share:

LAHORE - The first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy continues to produce enthralling red-ball action as the up and coming players, who received promotions in the First XI sides after 34 top players left for New Zealand to represent Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens, lived up to the expectations and made a mark in the fourth round matches.

The competition now enters the fifth round from Thursday, which provides further opportunity to the domestic cricketers to make an impression. As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Pakistan Cricket Board will play its part for the eradication of violence against women by joining the White Ribbon campaign. As such, players, support staff, officials and commentators will don white ribbons on the opening day of the fifth round contest at the National Stadium. Southern Punjab continue to lead the points table after they put up a strong fight against Sindh to secure a draw at the National Stadium thanks to a brilliant rearguard effort led by Saif Badar. Southern Punjab gained nine points from the contest and will be eager to continue their domination in the six-team tournament as they gear up for the first Punjab Derby of the season, to be staged at the UBL Sports Complex.

Central Punjab, who will be facing Southern Punjab, are the only side without any win this season. The title defenders are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three losses in four matches. Their pace-bowling stocks will be reinvigorated with the return of Hasan Ali. Central Punjab have made two more changes as they have promoted Muhammad Akhlaq and Zubair Khan from the Second XI. Ehsan Adil and Rizwan Hussain make way for them.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa jumped two places to the third spot after securing as many as 23 points, following an outstanding win against Central Punjab. Their victory was staged on the back of a valiant 92 not out by Khalid Usman, in the first innings, and spinner Sajid Khan’s 10-fer. Northern and Balochistan, ranked second and fourth, played out a thrilling draw. There was silver lining for the both sides as Balochistan’s Azeem Ghumman, promoted from the Second XI, registered two nineties and Umar Amin stroked a second innings century which helped Northern jump back on the final day to secure a draw. The fifth round will run from 26-29 November.

Southern Punjab v Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex: The two Punjab sides, at the opposite ends of the points table, will face off for the first time in the 2020-21 edition of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. While Umar Siddiq-led Southern Punjab will be looking to further consolidate their position at the top of the points table, Central Punjab will hope that this fixture brings the much-desired change in their fortunes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern at National Stadium: Following a remarkable five-wicket win over Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa travel to National Stadium to play Northern, who are positioned second on the points table. The fixture serves a great opportunity to the exciting cricketers in both teams to showcase their talent to cricket fans in Pakistan and all over the world as the contest will be broadcast on PTV Sports in the country and beamed across the globe through PCB’s YouTube channel.