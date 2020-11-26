Share:

DG KHAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana, said that he wanted to see molesters behind the bars as incumbent government was working on punishing them with missionary spirit. Speaking at a high-level meeting of DPOs here on Wednesday, he informed that Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar were focusing the issue with a missionary spirit. He stated that police should adopt “Hur Baccha, Apna Baccha” policy in the region adding that it was our duty to safeguard kids from molestation.

Police torture, private torture cells and illegal detention would not be tolerated in four districts which fell under his control, the RPO said and ordered to launch search and combing operations to tighten the noose against outlaws. The operation, Rana said, should be intelligent based so that it could be fruitful. District Police Officers(DPOs), Umer Saeed Malik, Hassan Iqbal, Nadeem Rizvi and Faisal Gulzar attended the meeting.