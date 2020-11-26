Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday ordered officials to launch intelligence based operations daily and arrest drug dealers.

He issued these instructions while talking to officers while presiding over a meeting on professional affairs, crime control and traffic management of Lahore Police at the Central Police

Office here.

The IG said that timely information sharing and co-operation should be ensured with other agencies for eradication of drug trafficking and smuggling by arresting anti-social elements.

He said computerized road sign test for issuance of driving licence should continue and monitoring should also be done so that citizens could get driving licence without any problem through modern automating method.

The IG Punjab directed CTO Lahore to make full use of manpower, the best use of available resources and modern technology to maintain uninterrupted and smooth flow of traffic on highways.

He said traffic wardens should be on high alert in congested areas while

the CTO themselves should conduct inspections in the field and awareness campaigns, adding that

other programs should also be continued to prevent accidents.

During the meeting, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hammad Abid while briefing the IG Punjab on professional matters said that Lahore Police were using all available resources for prevention of crime and improvement in traffic management.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CTO Lahore Captain (Retd) Syed Hamad Abid and AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin were also present.