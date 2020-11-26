Share:

ISLAMABAD - Even with her busy schedule, Irina Shayk can still find some time to relax. The 34 year old supermodel was seen stepping out for a walk on Tuesday morning as she left her apartment building in New York City. The Russian beauty wore a puffy sky-and-cloud-printed Palace jacket to keep out the New York chill. The star added a black turtleneck sweater and a set of matching leggings and knee-high military platform boots. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a small white handbag to carry her belongings. A polka dot face mask was also seen being carried by the model, and was presumably put on later during the walk. Shayk kept her normally flowing brunette hair tied up for the length of her stroll. Holding the supermodel’s hand was her three-year-old daughter Lea, whom she shares with actor Bradley Cooper.