Share:

Earlier in November, UK High Court Judge Andrew Nicol rejected Johnny Depp's claim that the newspaper The Sun committed libel when calling him a "wife-beater".

Judge Andrew Nicol has refused Johnny Depp permission to appeal the ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard, saying that he doesn't "consider that the proposed grounds of appeal have a reasonable prospect of success", the Portland Press Herald reported.

Besides this decision, announced on Wednesday, the judge has also ordered that Depp pay almost 630,000 pounds ($840,000) to News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, to cover its legal fees.

The famous actor can, however, still directly address the Court of Appeal until 7 December.

Following the initial ruling, made after a three-week trial, Johnny Depp said that he was leaving the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise as Warner Brothers. had asked him to resign.

After the announcement was made, over a million people signed a petition to remove Amber Heard from "Aquaman 2".