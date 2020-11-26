Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - JSI (John Snow Inc), a United States based public health research and consulting firm, has handed over the control of refurbished units of the District Headquarters Hospital Tajazai to the hospital’s administration.

Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was the chief guest at the handing over ceremony while Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, ADC Muhammad Anwar Khan Sherani, Additional DG Health Services Dr Faheem and representatives of JSI and USAID were also present on the occasion.

The establishment and refurbishing of the gynaecology ward, paediatrics ward, sick newborn care unit (SNCU) and well baby clinic has been completed with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department under USAID funded integrated health systems strengthening and service delivery activity. The newly established wards and units are equipped with state of the art medical equipment and machinery to provide better healthcare facilitates to the people of the southern district. Under the USAID funded initiative, the operation theater and labour room have also been renovated along with provision of modern equipment and better women services there. Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai also visited the emergency and accident unit, women and children ward and pathology laboratory where renovation and redecoration work along with availability of relevant equipment and facilities will help to save human lives.

He also attended a briefing at the office of Medical Superintendent Dr Halim Khattak. Consulate General USAID Peshawar Gregory Macris, KP Special Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jamil participated in the briefing through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousafzai said that support by JSI and USAID would help improve the quality of healthcare services for the people of southern Lakki Marwat district. “The establishment and refurbishment of gynaecology and paediatrics wards, SNCU and well baby clinic will also prove helpful to reduce the mortality rate of newborn babies,” he maintained.