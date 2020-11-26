Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem and Additional Session Judge Sheikh Ijaz Ali visited the District Jail on Wednesday along with Civil Judges Muhammad Rafique and Rashid Afzal and released 19 suspects on personal surety. On this occasion, they inspected the barracks of women and children. He listened to the problems and issued orders on the spot for their solution. Later, he visited the jail hospital, dinning hall and the newly established computer lab and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for improving jail’s condition.

He also appreciated the arrangements made by the prison administration to prevent coronavirus and dengue. He later released 19 suspects involved in petty crimes.