PESHAWAR - A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KP-ITB) was held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting approved the proposed one-year action plan of the KP-ITB for its initiatives/interventions to be launched during the next one year. Under the action plan, various public services being provided by different government departments including domicile certificate, birth certificate, driving license, motor car registration etc would be digitalised at backend. After completion of backend digitalisation, these services will be provided to the citizens under one roof through the Citizens Facilitation Centres (CFCs) established under the KP-BOIT so that citizens would not need to visit various offices to avail the services.

Similarly, under the paper less government initiative of the provincial government, work will be started on introducing E-office system in government departments. Initially E-office system will be introduced in Chief Minister Secretariat. To begin with the E-office initiative, online system of summaries will be introduced in all departments followed by online system of the rest of the file works.

Moreover, the mobile applications of all departments will be centralised into a Super-App, and a centralised online system of data of all the government departments will also be introduced to ensure easy access of public to government departments’ data. Besides, Advisors to CM Kamran Bangash, Ziaullah Bangash and Ghazan Jamal, the meeting was also attended by Secretary Science and Information Technology, Managing Director KP-BOIT and other relevant authorities. While giving approval to the one-year action plan, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to give realistic timelines for implementation of the initiatives and to ensure physical progress on the same as per the given timelines. He further directed the authorities to take result-oriented steps to provide maximum facilitation to the public and employment opportunities to the new graduates of the province through effective use of information technology. He said the provincial government would provide all required resources for the purpose.

Mahmood Khan remarked that increasing the efficiency of government departments and ensuring transparency in these departments through maximum use of information technology was one of the key priority areas of his government and directed the KP-ITB authorities to take result-oriented steps to this end in collaboration with the government departments. Stressing upon the need of a centralised system of IT related functions of all departments, the Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to bring the IT related business of all departments under the umbrella of KP-ITB. Mahmood Khan also directed the concerned authorities to come up with feasible proposals to introduce a centralised online system for the mutation of lands and to impart necessary training to the concerned staff of Board of Revenue to ensure cent percent transparency in mutation of lands. While agreeing to the proposal of having a Cyber Response Centre to ensure safety of government departments’ online data, the Chief Minister directed the relevant quarters to initiate work on the same.