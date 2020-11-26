Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inaugurated three years ago, Islamabad Metro Bus Service is still a far distant dream as legal and technical hitches have plagued the project, suggests the background interaction with the officials.

Work on the Rs16 billion metro bus extension project had commenced in April 2017 and it was slated to be completed by August 2017, in time for the inauguration of the new Islamabad International Airport. Like the inauguration date of the airport, the completion date of the 25.6-kilometre-long bus project was also pushed back. However, the airport was inaugurated and formally started operating in May 2018 while the project to run the bus service between Islamabad’s Peshawar Morr and new Islamabad airport could not be made functional till date due to multiple legal and technical hitches. In January 2020, the communications ministry had stated in a written reply to the National Assembly that 90 per cent of work on the nearly three-year-old project has been completed; however, ground situation suggests that still a lot of development work remains to be completed, especially close to the airport. The project is being constructed by National Highway Authority. Eight median stations along with the extended route have been built at every 3.2km.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity, the CDA lacks legal mandate and technical expertise to run the bus service. “There is no provision for the civic agency to run a bus service in the CDA Ordinance 1960. We also lack expertise to oversee such a project. It needs a separate Authority as Punjab Mass Transit Authority or like the one in KPK which runs the BRT,” said a senior official of the CDA. Citing lack of mandate to run the bus service, the official said, “We are a development agency and when you put a lot of other burden on us it will surely affect our performance in other sectors as provision of civic facilities.” He said the CDA through the interior ministry had moved a summary to the cabinet for setting up the Capital Mass Transit Authority (CMTA) so as to operate the buses on the proposed route. He said despite the fact that the federal cabinet has approved formation of the first-ever Capital Mass Transit Authority (CMTA), the legislation could not be placed before the Parliament so far. According to the proposed legislation, Capital Mass Transit Authority will handle maintenance and operation of the service. The sources said as the time passed, the public pressure on the CDA moved the Authority to explore alternate avenues to run the project in the absence of an Authority. As an alternative solution, service of private bus operators was to be engaged for the time being or the Punjab Metro Bus Authority was to be requested to operate some buses on the route until the CDA procures the buses and set up a ticketing system but nothing concrete seems to have been done in this direction so far.

On the question of acquiring electric-powered buses, the CDA officials opposed the idea, saying, “We don’t have infrastructure and resources even to charge these buses.” The proposed CMTA will be run by a 13-member board to be headed by the chairman CDA. Sources said until the authority is formed, the civic agency will continue efforts to procure buses for the service. The Authority will own, control, maintain and develop a corridor, stations and depot, which are transferred to it. It will also plan, construct, operate and maintain the corridors for future expansion. The authority will also enter into contracts for its functioning.

Earlier, lack of funds led to delay in the project completion. The bus project that connects Rawalpindi and Islamabad is being extended from Peshawar Morr to the new Islamabad airport. According to the sources, no one is claiming the ownership of the project and it seems that in future, there will be administrative issues. They said once the project infrastructure is completed more time would be required for the basic services. There is a plan that the CDA will act as an implementing agency for the project until the Capital Mass Transit Authority is established but there seems nothing on ground that could suggest that the service would be operational in near future.