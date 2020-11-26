Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that retired Army personnel will be hired as Chief Security Officer for ensuring foolproof security at Lahore General Hospital.

Chairing a meeting to review security arrangements at LGH in the wake of increasing incidents of violence, he said that trained armed guards and snipers will also be recruited. Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Razaq and other administrative doctors attended the meeting.

Prof Zafar asked the private security company to deploy soldiers retired from military and other law enforcement agencies in the hospital on a priority basis. He said that eight constables were sanctioned for the Police Post of LGH but at present only one was available on duty which was not sufficient for thousands of people coming to such a large hospital daily.

He once again demanded from the IG Police and CCPO to meet the demand of deploying relevant personnel including the post of Sub-Inspector at the LGH outpost.

so that matters could be handled effectively in case of any emergency.

He said that more CCTV cameras would be installed at the entrance and exit points of the hospital to further improve the security. Principal directed the MS LGH to visit the hospital and ensure that guards of private security company are always on alert and no one can go without handing over charge to the other shift. He said that there would be no compromise on the security system so that doctors, nurses and paramedics could treat the patients in a safe atmosphere and all available resources would be utilized in this regard. He further said that implementation of “One Bed One Attendant” policy would have to be ensured in all wards and emergency.