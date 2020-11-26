Share:

While issuing a four-page order, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) rightly observed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s failure to conduct local government (LG) elections which are a constitutional obligation. The apex court rightly argued that the absence of local government was a violation of not only the Constitution but also the KP Local Government Act, 2013. Worth asking from the provincial government is this: How is it running the provincial affairs for more than a year without transferring decision making and governance to the grassroots?

The absence of an LG set up means that people do not reap the fruits of democracy. It is indeed a democratic right of the people to elect their local representatives. If the provincial government wants to facilitate the ordinary people and give them their rights, then carrying out this exercise becomes inevitable. It is true that COVID-19 disrupted the overall situation in the country. However, the elections can take place, as we recently witnessed elections being held successfully in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Regrettably, none of the provinces has fulfilled the constitutional obligations in this regard. While one can write a book-length essay on the benefits of having local governments, it is sufficient to say that COVID-19 has already made us understand its importance. Had the provinces had local bodies setups, the centre and the provinces would have dealt with the health emergency better. The never-ending fights between the centre and provinces; the legal challenges that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is unwilling to address are also causing delays in conducting local bodies polls. Perhaps, none of them wants to see the devolution of power to the grassroots. The remaining three provinces must also take the SC’s order to KP as an indirect direction for acting according to the requirements of the law.