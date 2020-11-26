Share:

Rawalpindi - The man, who was injured by a dacoit outside a bank while escaping after looting cash from him, died in a military run hospital, informed sources on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Tahzeem, a resident of Bagh, Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and an official of sensitive department of military, they said.

According to sources, Muhammad Tahzeem entered went to an ATM of a bank located at Dheri Hassanabad on 11:45pm Tuesday last to withdraw cash. They said two dacoits had also arrived there on a motorcycle and one dacoit stormed into ATM and snatched cash from the man.

Tahzeem was shot and injured by the unidentified dacoit when he tried to put up resistance, sources said adding that the duo managed to escape from the scene after committing crime. Upon getting information, a heavy contingent of police headed by SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali and SHO Police Station (PS) Civil Lines SI Ahsan Tanvir Kiyani rushed to the crime scene and shifted the injured man to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) with help of Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. Investigators took CCTV footage from bank to trace out the culprits, they said.

On Wednesday, the injured man succumbed to injuries in hospital, sources said.

A police spokesman told media that a case has been registered against the dacoits involved in the heinous crime. He said police are looking for the fleeing dacoits. City police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas also took notice of the incident and ordered SSP Potohar Division to arrest the dacoits.