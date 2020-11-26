Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla yesterday moved a motion of breach of privilege in the Senate against NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and two other officers of the anti-corruption watchdog for “maliciously and wrongfully” accusing him in an “unrelated investigation.”

In the motion submitted to the Senate Secretariat, he urged the House to call for the evidence and the legal basis for allegedly maligning and scandalizing him. He also requested that the motion, available with The Nation, should be held admissible and the matter should be referred to the Sanding Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges.