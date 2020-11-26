Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday formally launched Mobile Water Quality Testing Labs for Divisional Headquarters of the province and termed this initiative as another milestone of the provincial government towards provision of quality services to the people in the sector of social services.

Lauding the efforts of public health engineering authorities for successful launching of Mobile Water Quality Testing Labs, the Chief Minister said that such labs would play vital role in providing clean drinking water to the people of far-flung areas of the province.

Launching ceremony was held at Chief Minister Secretariat House. On the occasion, it was told that, initially Mobile Water Quality Testing Labs have been launched at eight Divisional Headquarters of the province which is an addition to the existing facilities as fixed Water Quality Testing Labs are already functional at the divisional headquarters.

The authorities informed that newly established Mobile Water Quality Testing Labs would be sent to the far-flung areas of the province for the testing of water quality in order to ensure that clean and hygienic drinking water is available to the public of remote areas of the province.

It was also disclosed on the occasion that the initiative would also be extended to the merged areas as a scheme had already been approved for the purpose under which three Mobile Water Quality Testing Labs would be launched for tribal districts.

Chief Minister termed the launching of mobile lab as an important step of the provincial government. He said that all available resources were being utilised to provide facilities to the people and the sectors of social services.