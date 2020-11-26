Share:

KARACHI - The officers and staff members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi chapter were diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Wednesday amid the second wave of the pandemic hit the country.

A deputy director, two assistant directors and a staff member have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 at NAB Karachi’s office. The persons have isolated themselves after being detected with the virus.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s office administration issued instructions to its officers and staff members to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

Pakistan has recorded fresh 3,009 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 59 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,803. 1,214 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 1,867 patients are in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 382,892, whereas, the active cases stood at 42,115. A total of 41,583 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 332,974 people have recovered from the deadly disease, while 5,297,703 samples have been tested thus far.