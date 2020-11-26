Share:

A region called Nagorno-Karabakh, between Azerbaijan and Armenia, has come to a conflict. According to a report, 1000 people have died so far in this border conflict. Both blame each other for casualties. Internationally, the Nagorno-Karabakh region is recognised as a part of Azerbaijan, but it is ruled by Armenia. Turkey and Russia are two major powers at the region; the former has given a green signal to Azerbaijan and the later has supported Armenia. Iran that also shares its border with Azerbaijan, is in support of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, Israel, that has a significant role in the region, has stout ties with Baku, Azerbaijan. Both countries were part of the Soviet Union.

Both the countries formed when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1992. So Russia can easily rule between the two countries that what is part Nagorno-Karabakh for they were part of it. If this conflict is not stopped, it will have its casualties in the region. It can impact Turkey, Russia, Iran, as they share their enclave. It is most appropriate and high time to look after the issue lest it should become late and the United Nations must play its profound role.

ABRAR MOOSA PESHBEEN,

Jiwani.