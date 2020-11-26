Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has urged the young students to comprehend the message of Allama Iqbal and shape their lives so as to become the ‘Shaheen’ of Iqbal.

He said this while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day International Conference on ‘The Relevance of Iqbal’s Quranic Wisdom on Youth Education and Development” was organized by Bahria University Islamabad Campus through video link.

The objective of the event was to pay tribute and inculcate the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the young generation.

Eminent speakers included Senator Waleed Iqbal, Guest of Honour Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Guest of Honour Ambassador of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hossein, Dr. Baseera Ambreen, Director Iqbal Academy, Professor Dr. Moeenuddin Nizam, and Professor Dr. Shahid Siddqui who shared their intellectual thoughts on the subject.

The conference dynamically explored Iqbal’s philosophical and practical guidance through academic exercise and probed ways for its implementation in different domains of an Islamic state. Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi in his remarks emphasized the attendees to benefit from the intellectual discourses presented in the conference. The Naval Chief urged that young students must comprehend the message of Allama Iqbal and shape their personal lives to become the ‘Shaheen’ of Iqbal to improve the condition of the beloved homeland.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat thanked the worthy guests and speakers for their presence. He eloquently expressed that based on the philosophy of Iqbal, Bahria University aspires to provide all the opportunities to the youth for exploring beyond horizon.

The online conference actively explored different aspect of Iqbal’s Philosophy for practical incorporation of his relevant theories in education and youth development programs.