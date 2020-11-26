Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar have announced to cancel the overseas convention that was to be held at Governor’s House today (Thursday). Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that no compromise will be made on the compliance of SOPs. The opposition is also advised to cancel rallies due to threat of corona spike. According to details, after consultation between Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday, the overseas convention has been cancelled, in view of the corona threats.

The convention was to be held on today (Thursday) in Governor’s House. tion was the President of Pakistan. It has been decided by the Governor and the Punjab Chief that the provincial and district governments would take more effective measures to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent corona.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman Overseas Commission Punjab Muhammad Waseem Rame also called on Governor Punjab and discussed various issues including cancellation of the convention. During a meeting with Wasim Chaudhry, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the coronavirus is increasing with each passing day and this is a moment of concern for the entire nation. Therefore, in the current situation, no compromise can be made on compliance of corona SOPs.

The convention has been cancelled keeping in view the current situation.

New date for the convention will be announced as soon as the coronavirus situation gets better. Sarwar once again advised the Opposition not to politicize the rallies in the current situation as the situation regarding corona could get out of control due to these rallies.

It is the responsibility of all, including the political parties, to not only follow the SOPs themselves with regard to corona but also raise awareness about it among the public.