LAHORE - Amid fears that the country may witness a complete lockdown in view of the recent surge in the number of Covid cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday ruled out the possibility of closing factories and shops saying that any business providing employment will not be closed.

“We cannot render the daily wagers unemployed. But, I urge the factory owners and shopkeepers to strictly enforce safety protocols”, the prime minister said while addressing a news conference here.

He also stressed upon the people to act responsibly in response to the second wave of coronavirus, adding that the easiest way to fight the pandemic was to wear a mask.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of cases, the premier said that the daily death toll had now hit the figure 50 from single digit figures just two weeks ago. He reiterated that Pakistan will not close down factories and other businesses, as people’s livelihood was linked to these. “We cannot allow our people to die of hunger”, he added.

Asked whether or not the government will allow the Opposition to hold public rallies, the prime minister said that the government will not allow any activity that helps the spreading of the disease. “It is common knowledge that viruses spread rapidly when people have close contact. We have also put off our own rallies”, he said, adding that no rallies will be allowed until the situation gets significantly improved.

To substantiate his point, Imran Khan also referred to an Islamabad High Court order which prohibits large gatherings to take place. In an obvious reference to the opposition parties, the PM said: “These people are endangering the lives of people”. He made it clear that these rallies will not be of any use for the Opposition as they are not going to get an NRO.

Imran Khan said the pressure was increasing on health facilities and the government was also concerned about the COVID threat to doctors, nurses and other health workers particularly in the cities. He also urged the nation not to give up precautions to keep up the success the country had achieved during the first wave. “Contrary to the neighbouring countries like India, there were fewer deaths in Pakistan. With the economy back on track within minimum possible time, Pakistan’s economy is progressing at a better pace in the Sub-continent with increased exports” he remarked. Having said this, the premier feared that the country’s hospitals will come under pressure and the economy will suffer too if the people did not adhere to the precautions. He appealed to the people to keep observing anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) as they did at mosques, markets and factories. He urged the Ulema and other opinion makers to take the responsibility of saving the nation form the deadly disease by pursuing the people to follow the SOPs.

Replying to a question, the prime minister termed Pakistan’s foreign policy a big success achieved in the last two years. PM Imran said Pakistan’s exports are on the rise and “we are ahead of India and Bangladesh.”

Replying to a question about the country’s foreign policy, the prime minister termed it government’s “biggest success”.”Pakistan never had the kind of acceptability it has today. Until now, India was a ‘very nice country’ and Pakistan ‘only belonged to terrorists’,” he said, referring to the Western perception that stood in stark contrast between the two countries in recent years. He said it was only because of PTI government’s international lobbying efforts and exposing India for what it was doing in Kashmir.

“Ask anyone, any diplomats, they will tell you whether we had this standing 50 years ago.”

The prime minister also said that Afghanistan used to consider Pakistan its opponent and was closer to India and the United States would believe we are playing some sort of a “double game”.”Today, Pakistan is seen as the country that is bringing peace to Afghanistan,” he said, adding: “No one is asking us to ‘do more’ any longer, whereas in the past we were being blamed for other people’s wars and their failures.”

The PM said that today Pakistan had friendly relations with Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. “We are under no pressure to recognise Israel,” he maintained. “The Quaid-e-Azam said in 1948 that Pakistan will never recognise Israel until Palestine are given their due rights and that is what Pakistan continues to firmly believe,” he said.

To a question, he said that there are two projects which are “very important for Pakistan”, namely the Ravi River project in Lahore and the Bundal Island project in Karachi. He said the two projects have been initiated to “save the two cities.” Talking about the River Ravi Urban Development project, he said: “In Lahore, the water supply is dwindling. In the last 20 years, Lahore has grown 1.5 times. And 70% of the city’s green cover has been depleted in this time which has led to increased pollution.” He said the city was continuing to spread and it would have expanded to that point where the Ravi River project is being constructed .He said the trouble arises when there is unplanned development. “No one sees where the sewerage is going [..] in the winter months the river is nothing but a stream of sewerage.”

PM Imran Khan said that the projects will focus on vertical expansion as is done elsewhere in the world.

He said Karachi’s population was spreading fast and if a place is not available to distribute the burden of the burgeoning population, the city will be in great trouble.

The premier said that as it is, the city struggles with waste management, sewerage and a clean supply of water. He said the Bundal Island project will save the mangroves and water treatment plants will be installed to clean polluted water so fishermen don’t have to go deep into the waters in search of fish. PM Imran Khan said the greatest contribution the two projects will have is the growth in foreign exchange and creation of jobs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the residence of senior political leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain in Lahore and inquired about his health and prayed for early recovery.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi and MNA Salik Hussain were also present on the occasion.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan also held separate meetings with the Chaudhry cousins and discussed the issues relating to the coalition government. Official sources claimed that a breakthrough had been achieved regarding the reservations expressed by the PML leaders.