KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday said that coal in Thar would be converted into gas, urea, fertiliser and diesel.

He stated this while a meeting with a delegation of under-training assistant collectors of the Pakistan customs services, according to a spokesperson. The delegation was briefed on Thar coal, law and order situation and mega projects of the metropolis. The CS, on the occasion, said that power generation from Thar coal was a successful project. Now the Thar Coal Block-VI project will be very helpful in meeting energy demands of the country. ‘The coal in Block-VI will be converted into gas, urea, fertiliser and liquid (diesel)” he added.

He further said that Pakistan imported these items from other countries and this project could save huge foreign exchange spent on import of these items. CS Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah further said that several projects had been launched for welfare of the people in Thar including achieving Islamkot sustainable development goals (SDGs). “The Sindh government has completed rehabilitation and construction of 318km road in Thar; RO plants installed as well model village constructed including other projects in Thar,” he added.

He said that law and order situation had been restored in Karachi and now work was being done on the city’s infrastructure. The restoration of peace had boosted educational, cultural and commercial activities in the city. He informed the delegation that Rs232.94 billion had been earmarked for 2,246 development projects in the year 2020-21.

“Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project, CLICK, Karachi Water Sewerage Improvement Project, BRT and other projects are being expedited in Karachi city with the help of World Bank and other partners”, the CS said.

Briefing the Pakistan customs service delegation, Additional IG Dr Amir Sheikh said that Karachi was ranked 6th among the most dangerous cities in the world in 2013 and now Karachi was not even among the 60 most dangerous cities. He said that the Sindh police had foiled attack on the stock exchange by taking timely action.

He further said that the police in collaboration with the customs had arrested 11,057 accused involved in smuggling and other crimes and ice, heroin, hashish and other drugs were recovered from the arrested accused. The under-training assistant collectors of customs service thanked the CS for informing them about the projects. The CS presented a shield to the delegation.