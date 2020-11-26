Share:

ISLAMABAD - The second session of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Denmark was held virtually on Wednesday.

Pakistan side was led by Special Secretary (Europe), Dr. Aman Rashid, while Under Secretary for Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Ms. Christina Markus Lassen led the Danish side. The two sides took stock of the whole range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, investment, renewable energy, green technology and education.

Special Secretary (Europe) Dr. Aman Rashid briefed the Danish side on the measures being taken by the government of Pakistan to contain the second wave of Covid-19 while safeguarding lives and livelihoods and commended Denmark’s effective handling of the pandemic. The two sides also exchanged views on the socio-economic implications of the pandemic. The Special Secretary thanked the Danish side for support to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries.

The two sides discussed bilateral trade and investment relations and agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation in green technologies by establishing ‘Green Partnership’. In the context of EU, Pakistan side thanked Denmark for its support in securing renewal of GSP Plus status for Pakistan with the European Union. Pakistan side shared deep concern over continuing inhuman military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), intensification of military crackdown and extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces and India’s illegal actions to alter the demographic structure of IIOJK by introducing new domicile law, in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of recent developments. The Special Secretary briefed the Danish side on the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kabul. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process as part of a shared responsibility for durable peace and security in Afghanistan. The Danish side commended Pakistan’s constructive role in the Afghan peace process.

The Special Secretary also shared concerns regarding the rise of Islamophobia and emphasised that the right to freedom of expression should be exercised with responsibility and should not be used for political gains by denigrating religion or religious figures which hurt the sentiments of other communities.