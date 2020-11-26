Share:

Pakistan has reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 386,198. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 7,843 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,306 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 167,381 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 116,506 in Punjab, 45,828 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,942 in Balochistan, 28,555 in Islamabad, 6,403 in Azad Kashmir and 4,583 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,923 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,866 in Sindh, 1,344 in KP, 165 in Balochistan, 297 in Islamabad, 152 in Azad Kashmir and 96 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,343,702 coronavirus tests and 45,999 in the last 24 hours. 334,392 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,968 patients are in critical condition.