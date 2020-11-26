Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said he will raise the Kashmir issue and Islamophobia at the two-day Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Niger starting tomorrow (November 27-28).

Speaking to journalists here before leaving for Niger, the FM said he will present Pakistan's stance on the changes taking place on the international landscape. “I will focus on the Kashmir issue and the Islamophobia at the meeting. We will discuss the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah (nation) at the meeting,” he said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is leading Pakistan’s delegation to the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC being held in the Niamey city. Representatives of 57 OIC Member States and five Observer States are expected to attend the meeting.

The Foreign Minister said that on the sidelines of the meeting, he will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Islamic countries.

“The OIC members will give their positions on the international issues and efforts would be made to evolve a joint stand by the Muslim-majority countries,” he remarked.

Qureshi said the OIC members already know that India has unleashed a wave of terror in occupied Kashmir. “There is a need to press India to stop the bloodshed and implement the UN resolutions in the occupied territory,” he maintained.

He said the India was committing atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. “The OIC is the appropriate forum to highlight the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people,” he said.

The Muslims, he said, were perturbed over the rising incidents of Islamophobia. “Pakistan has a very categorical and clear stance on the matter,” he added.

During the two-day session, the CFM will discuss a wide range of issues confronting the Muslim world with particular focus on combating Islamophobia and defamation of the religions, Palestine, Jammu &Kashmir dispute, situation of Muslim communities and minorities in non-OIC states, OIC 2025 Programme of Action and various matters related to promotion of civilizational, cultural and religious dialogue, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

The Council will also hold a brainstorming session on “Security and Humanitarian Challenges Confronting African Sahel States Members of the OIC.”

“The OIC is the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah. It the second largest international organization after the United Nations. With 57 members and five observers, the OIC membership spans over four continents. The organization has completed 50 years of its existence. Pakistan is one of the founding members of the OIC and has actively contributed towards the objectives and goals of the OIC,” said the foreign ministry statement.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi wrote another letter to the President UN Security Council and the Secretary General, updating them on the grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister's letter highlights the gross and systematic violations of human rights taking place in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir along with the threat posed to peace and security by India.

It focuses, in particular, on the illegal demographic changes being undertaken in the occupied territory by India, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the UN Charter and international law including the 4th Geneva Convention.