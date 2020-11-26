Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19 met on Wednesday without participation of any opposition member. The committee reiterated that people should follow SOPs to contain the spread of the pandemic as its second wave had intensified.

The 5th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on COVID-19 was held under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and was attended by political leadership, intelligentsia, opinion makers and health experts to build a national narrative to make people aware of the disastrous effects of the epidemic.

The joint opposition, as per the decision adopted under the umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), for the third consecutive time distanced from participating in the meeting called by Speaker National Assembly. The government side, unlike the previous practice to postpone the meeting, discussed in length the current situation of COVID-19.

Noting the absence of the opposition members with deep concern, the Speaker said that in view of the present state of corona pandemic, the opposition irrespective of political differences should have attended the meeting to give their valuable input. He said that the objection raised by certain quarters about the constitution of the committee was irrelevant since it was validly constituted in exercise of powers vested in him under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. He said before issuance of formal notification of the same, all the parliamentary parties in the Senate and the National Assembly were duly consulted. The Speaker said that he and his family had undergone the disease, thus knew its devastating effects.

Commenting on the opposition’s boycott, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that opposition parties’ boycott of the Parliamentary Committee meeting on COVID-19 had once again proved that the national interest, people’s health and economic development were not among their priorities.

About the matter of summoning the National Assembly, the Committee unanimously recommended that opposition might be consulted for convening the session of the Assembly for abiding by the previous decision made with their consensus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services and Regulation Dr. Faisal Sultan apprised the Committee about the comparison of the figures related to COVID-19 with previous and latest positions. He said that the situation was alarming and the disease would cast devastating effects if SOPs and decisions of the NCOC were not implemented in letter and spirit. Apprising about the COVID-19 testing and available health facilities, he said that the government had enhanced its testing capacity besides making all resources available to provide facilities in hospitals for COVID-19 patients. He appreciated the decision of the NCOC for imposing restrictions on large gathering, public congregations and educational activities which were major contributor in spread of disease.

The members of the Parliamentary Committee urged all political leadership to give a unified message to the public to adopt precautions in order to check the spread of the coronavirus disease. They suggested for implementation of decision of the NCOC, later ratified by the Islamabad High Court, through administrative measures to stop large gatherings. They appreciated the convening of the committee meeting which was constituted under the rules and constitution and held its 4th meeting attended by all including Treasury and the Opposition without raising any objection about its constitution and also made recommendations on COVID-19 which were being implemented. They also suggested to make arrange