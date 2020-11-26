Share:

“What the imperialists cannot forgive us is that we have made a Socialist revolution under their noses.”

–Fidel Castro

November 25, 2020, marks the fourth death anniversary of Fidel Castro who passed away in 2016 in Havana. The revolutionary leader of Cuba was best known for his overthrow of the Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista’s regime in 1959. Soon, like any other nationalist leader of a developing country, Fidel tried to reconstruct his country by nationalising American businesses.

Naturally, Fidel’s move invited the wrath of the United States. While the US eagerly attempted to overthrow this ‘Los Barbados,’ as Fidel & his followers were called for their untrimmed beards, Fidel defied every such attempt, only emerging stronger than imagined previously. Fidel was famous for his lengthy speeches and verbosity. His all-time friend and Nobel Laureate, Gabriel Garcia Marquez once said, “Fidel is addicted to words.”

While the Western media spared no chance to humiliate and vilify him, he always succeeded in overturning their criticism top-down and exposing the hypocrisy of the Western media. However, he had some true admirers in Asia and Africa. The most famous one was Nelson Mandela who made his first trip outside Africa to Cuba. It was a homage to the Cuban leader’s sincere efforts in helping ANC in overthrowing apartheid regime of South Africa.