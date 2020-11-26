Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has postponed the remaining calendar events due to the second wave of Coronavirus in the country. PCF President Azhar Shah Wednesday said that two out of three events from July onward have been successfully conducted but due to recent spike in the Coronavirus in the country, the PCF management has decided to postpone the remaining events till the last week of next month. “New schedule of the event will be announced later after reviewing the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The cyclists must continue their training on indoor rollers to keep them in top physical fitness,” he added.