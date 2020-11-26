Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday decided to close the majority of its Outpatients Departments (OPDs) due to an increase in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients’ influx.

The PIMS administration decided to close main OPD, however Children Hospital (CH), Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), Cardiac Centre and Burn Care Centre (BCC) will remain functional.

The hospital administration also decided to prepare the rota of Post Graduate Trainees and Medical Officers (MOs) for the next six months for COVID-19 duty.

This was decided in a meeting of heads of all clinical departments chaired by the Executive Director (ED) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Prof. Dr. Anser Maxood.

According to the meeting minutes, the meeting was attended by heads of gynaecology, general surgery, medicine, cardiology, gastro and incharge medical ward 4.

Documents said that the present wave of COVID-19 was discussed in detail and it was decided that to handle the everyday increasing burden of COVID-19 patients, the OPDs of Islamabad Hospital (IH) will be closed from today (25-11-2020). CH, MCH, Cardiac Centre and BCC will be functional, routinely. According to the meeting minutes, General Medicine Department will treat patients of COVID-19 with the support of Allied Specialists i.e. Pulmonology, Neurology, Nephrology and other departments.

The meeting further decided that the orders issued by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) regarding 24 hours duties instead of 30 hours duties of Postgraduate Residents are suspended for the next six months. It was also deliberated that all the PGs/MOs will join the duties assigned to them. In case of non-compliance, pay/stipend will be stopped and disciplinary action will be initiated against the defaulters as per rules.

The meeting was attended by Joint Executive Director (JED) Dr. Minhaj-us-Siraj, Head of Gynaecology department Prof. Syeda Batool Mazhar, head of General Surgery department Prof. S.H.Waqar, head of General Medicine department Prof. Shahjee Ahmed Siddiqui, head of Cardiology department Dr. Muhammad Naeem, head of Gastro department Dr. Mashood Ali, and Incharge Medical Ward 4 Dr. Aimal Khan.

Meanwhile, the hospital received 186 COVID-19 patients in the previous 24 hours and admitted 25 more taking the toll of admitted COVID-19 patients to 85 in the hospital. According to the data available with The Nation, nine patients in the hospital are on oxygen while eight have been discharged and no patient is on ventilator.

According to the data, one patient at hospital died due to the virus in the previous 24 hours.

PIMS Media Coordinator Dr. Waseem Khawaja talking to The Nation said that the influx of COVID-19 patients is increasing in the hospital. He said that just in the previous 48 hours, the number of patients examined has surged from 87 to 186 which is a sharp increase.

Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that closure of the main OPD was necessary to control the virus spread from the hospital. He urged people to avoid visiting the hospitals unnecessarily in this emerging COVID-19 situation.

Dr. Waseem said hospital administration is taking all required measures to control the increasing influx of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.