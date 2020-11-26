Share:

Peshawar - Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter President Dr Hussain Haroon has tested positive for coronavirus and has quarantined himself at his home.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the PMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter spokesperson said that the association provincial president Hussain Haroon had been in fever for the last several days. Doctors have prescribed medicines and advised him to isolate himself for two weeks.

The spokesperson said that Dr Hussain Haroon has appealed to the masses to pray for his early recovery and to use face masks and avoid wondering at public places without any necessary and emergency work.