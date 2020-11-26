Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Industrial Area police have arrested general secretary of Red Crescent Society Pakistan on charges of murdering wife, informed sources on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Kahlid Bin Majid, they said. Police have obtained physical remand of the accused for further investigation, sources said. According to sources, Muhammad Tariq, a citizen, lodged complaint with PS Industrial Area (I-9) stating his daughter Kainat Tariq was doing job in RCS where Khalid Bin Walid tied knot with her and kept the nikkah a secret.

He said the accused, who was also married having four kids, often used to torture her besides pocketing her salary. “Khalid Bin Majid poisoned my daughter to death,” he alleged. He said the accused dodged police and parents by portraying the murder of his wife as suicide. The man appealed police to register case against Khalid and to arrest him. Police held the accused after filing murder case against him.

Meanwhile, the management of RCSP has removed Khalid Bin Majid from posts of Secretary General and Media Manager. Adeel Nawaz has been appointed as caretaker Secretary General of RCSP.