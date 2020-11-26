Share:

ISLAMABAD - Porsche has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest drift of an electric vehicle. The German car maker’s instructor, Dennis Retera, completed 210 laps on a 656-foot-long drift circle without the front wheels ever pointing in the same direction of the curve. Retera clocked in 55 minutes while traveling sideways in a Porsche Taycan, covering a total of 26 miles. The Taycan has hit previous milestones, as it holds the record for its 24-hour endurance run over 2,128 miles on the high-speed track in Nardò, Italy and the best time in its class of 7:42 minutes on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, Germany.