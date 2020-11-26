Share:

KARACHI - Former president and co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has advised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change its strategy on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the meeting between the JUI-F chief and PDM head, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former president Asif Ali Zardari, matters related to the country’s political situation and PDM were discussed.

The former president reportedly asked Fazlur Rehman to change the strategy of the PDM as the PPP leadership thought there was a lot to be done on the other fronts except focusing only on the public gatherings.

Both the leaders discussed the outcome of the PDM’s decisions, while the PDM head presented the problems beings faced by the forum on the political front, sources privy to the development said.

GDA leader Jadam Mangrio dies of coronavirus

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Muhammad Jadam Mangrio passed away in Karachi battling deadly coronavirus on Wednesday. The dead body of Jadam Mangrio has been sent to his native village in Umarkot.

Faqir Jadam Mangrio served twice as advisers to Sindh Chief Ministers and was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) from NA-234 (Sanghar-I) in 2008 general elections. He received 71,394 votes against Ghulam Muhammad Junejo, a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He also ran for the seat of the provincial assembly of Sindh as a candidate of PML-F from constituency PS-69 (Umerkot-cum-Sanghar) in the 2013 general elections but was unsuccessful. He received 31,408 votes and lost the seat to Syed Sardar Ali Shah.