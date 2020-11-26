Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Ali Musa Gillani and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have on Thursday been released on bail by a local magistrate.

Police had arrested Ali Musa Gillani and other PDM leaders on Wednesday for carrying out a rally without permission. PPP workers were outraged following the arrests and protested at Chowk Ghanta Ghar. They also stage a sit-in at Lohari Gate Police Station.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz strongly criticized the arrests while declaring the move as the government’s panic. An emergency press conference was held by the local leadership of PDM demanding release of the detainees.

It is pertinent here to mention that PDM has announced to display a political power show on November 30 at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh; however, the district administration has not yet allowed PDM to hold the public gathering due to coronavirus restrictions. Containers have been placed on different roads for blockages.