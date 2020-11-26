Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for digitalisation of Parliament to ensure efficient secretariat and committee management as well as decision making.

Chairing a meeting on President’s Initiative for Cyber-Efficient Parliament in Islamabad today (Tuesday), Dr. Arif Alvi said it is essential to incorporate Information Technology into both Houses of Parliament that would enhance its efficiency and help establish effective monitoring and control system over legislative business.

The President was briefed about the initiatives taken by the relevant organisations for automation of Parliament. He asked the concerned stakeholders to take steps for digitalisation of Parliament by June next. Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq, and other high ranking officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, addressing a function at Pakistan National Council of the Arts, the President has urged the youth to keep the tradition of old and historical costumes alive as it is the symbol of civilised nation.