Share:

The 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) held here on Thursday at Air Headquarters.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force who is also President PSF, presided over the meeting.

Squash legends, representatives of provincial squash associations, affiliated members and Pakistan Sports Board were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the general council members, President PSF thanked the members for their participation and offered whole hearted support of PAF as well as PSF for the promotion of squash.

He directed provincial associations and member departments to involve themselves in promoting squash by holding regular training camps and tournaments along with encouraging young players through different campaigns, sponsorship and scholarship programmes.