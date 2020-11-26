Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) administration has issued policy in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 as per NCOC instructions and has decided to continue online education till December 24, 2020 for BS and master’s level students.

The university also announced winter vacations from December 25, 2020 to January 10, 2021, PU spokesman confirmed here Wednesday.

He added that Deans’ Committee chaired by Vice-Chancellor has decided that the university will remain closed for students from November 26 to December 24, 2020 and the physical classes of BS and MA & M.Sc. will be shifted to online mode. He said that students would be provided with the syllabi of the subjects and relevant books on top priority basis, adding that course materials and recorded lecturers would be mailed, emailed and uploaded to maximize the learning outcome of the students.

The spokesman said that on the recommendations of the concerned Supervisor, HOD and Dean, the MS/M.Phil. & Ph.D. students may continue their research work on the campus.

Khurram Shahzad said that all the faculty members and visiting teachers will remain on duty as per routine, and all the admission tests of MS/M.Phil. & Ph.D., programs will be conducted as per scheduled by observing SOPs provided by the government.

He said that the hostels will remain closed for this particular period for all those students who will be studying online. However, he said, all those students i.e. Foreigners & MS/M.Phil. & Ph.D permitted by the university to stay in the hostels will not be allowed to go out of the premises of the campus for this particular duration and no guests will be allowed to come in to the hostels.