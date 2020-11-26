Share:

LAHORE - A delegation led by Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Minister Industries Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utman Khel called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Wednesday.

The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for his exemplary initiatives taken for the welfare and betterment of the people of Baluchistan.

Finance Minister for Balochistan Zahoor Ahmad Buledi lauded the spirit of Chief Minister Punjab for working together for the strengthening, development and progress of Pakistan.

He said that Usman Buzdar has played a commendable role for bridging the gap between Punjab and Balochistan. Usman Buzdar has won the hearts of the people of Baluchistan, he added.

Minister Industries Balochistan Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utman Khel appreciated the services of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for promoting provincial harmony. He said that Usman Buzdar had played the role of an elder brother in the true sense. While talking to the delegation, Usman Buzdar said that the development of Baluchistan along with the progress of Punjab was equally important for him. “That is why there is the quota of Balochi students in Punjab’s public and private universities.

The quota for female students from Balochistan has been increased in 8 women’s universities of Punjab and 360 seats have been reserved for female Balochi students, while 2 seats will be reserved in every degree programme of every women’s university of Punjab”, he said giving details of what Punjab had done for its Balochi brethren.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had started various development projects in Balochistan as a goodwill gesture including setting up of Punjab House in Gwadar and a centre for the devotees in Taftan.

A technical college is being established in Kharan, similarly, a branch of Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Rescue-1122 Centre is being established in Musa Khel besides providing transport and other facilities for the college.

Hospital is also being set up in Turbat. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government was playing a comprehensive role in the development of Baluchistan. “People from Baluchistan are respectable to us”. Usman Buzdar further maintained that he always found love and respect whenever he visited Balochistan. Punjab will continue to play its role of an elder brother Usman Buzdar assured.

