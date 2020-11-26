Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Saudi Arabia.

He was talking to Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saad Al-Maliki who called on him in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The Speaker said Pakistan is proud of its long-lasting relationship with the Kingdom.

He said Saudi Arabia has always open heartedly extended support for the development of Pakistan. He said there are vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries in different sectors.

Asad Qaiser also stressed for greater parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

In his remarks, the Saudi Ambassador said the bond of friendship is strengthening between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia with each passing day. He said expatriate Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia are playing an important role in the development of the Kingdom.

He assured Saudi Arabia's continued cooperation for social sector of Pakistan.