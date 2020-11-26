Share:

LAHORE - Research awards will be given to young physicians to promote a culture of innovation and discovery in the field of medicine. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Wednesday. The tripartite agreement was signed by UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, Health Research Advisory Board (Health RAB) vice-chairman Prof Abdul Basit and PharmEvo Director Marketing Mohsin Sheraz. Senior medics including Prof Tariq Wasim, Prof Aziz-ur-Rehman, Dr Somia Iqtidar, Prof Aftab Mohsin and Dr Zaki-ud-Din Ahmed were present on the occasion.