ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 81 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs159.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs160.09. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.7 and Rs161.6 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 22 paisas and closed at Rs189.82 against the last day’s trading of Rs 190.04, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 212.83 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.00. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 22 paisas each to close at Rs 43.36 and Rs 42.46 respectively.