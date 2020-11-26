Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a contempt of court notice to Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for not approving design of developmental work for Karachi Circular Railway.

During the hearing of the case, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked FWO about delay is starting of work. On this, the organization told the court that it has forwarded the design of the proposed work to the Sindh government for approval; however the provincial government has not okayed the design till now.

The CJP ordered CM Sindh to appear before the court in person on next hearing.

Earlier, the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) resumed its service after two decades on November 19 as Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurated the service.

The minister held a news conference and said all equipments which will be used in the KCR have been shifted to Karachi. The KCR includes 40 coaches and fifteen are on track today, he said while adding that the project will be modernized within one year.

“One-side fare of the KCR has been reduced to Rs 30 instead of Rs 50 and monthly pass costs Rs 750. In the first phase, four trains will be operated daily from Pipri to city station Karachi and will be extended to other parts of the city as work is in progress.

“The credit for the KCR goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan. An amount of 1.8 billion rupees has been earmarked for the KCR and so far 17 million rupees have been spent. Each coach of the KCR has been prepared at a cost of Rs 0.9 million.