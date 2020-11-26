Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour on Wednesday emphasised that a joint mechanism should be evolved to remove hurdles in way of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as well as the rest of the regional countries.

Sherbaz Bilour was talking to Uzbekistan Deputy Chairman Railways, Coal and Mineral Khayitboy Omonov in a meeting which was also attended besides others by SCCI vice presidents Manzoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf and former president Faiz Muhammad.

In the meeting they identified the impediments that were impeding trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and other central Asian republics and underlined the importance of joint efforts and strategy to remove all those hurdles. “The enhancement of bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and regional countries is the dire need of the hour, which can help improve the country’s economy as well as reduce in current trade-deficit and enhance exports,” they stressed.

Sherbaz Bilour stressed the need to formulate a joint mechanism and take serious efforts from both sides to remove problems to enhance bilateral trade. The participants were agreed to organise exhibitions, business to business meetings, exchange of trade delegations, and taking benefits from each other’s experiences.

Khayitboy Omonov said that his country wanted to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan. However, he said, both the countries should take serious efforts in this regard.