Sikh Yatrees from India will arrive Pakistan tomorrow to attend 551st birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
The Yatrees will arrive through the Wahga border.
The main ceremony will be held at Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib on Monday.
8:42 PM | November 26, 2020
