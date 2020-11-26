Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lorde recently reemerged after successfully evading the spotlight for 18-months and abandoning her various social media platforms. And the singer-songwriter, 24, treated her fanbase to some ‘exciting news’ as she announced the release of her first-ever photo book Going South. Going South, which highlights Lorde’s 2019 trip to Antarctica, was made available on her online store and reportedly sold out within a matter of 10 minutes. Luckily, those wanting to get their hands on the 100-page book can pre-order a copy that will not ship out until ‘mid-February.’ Lorde revealed Going South to her devoted fans via her official newsletter. ‘I’m here in your inbox because I have exciting news. Not that news. Don’t get too excited,’ began Lorde via newsletter, quashing fans hopes for a follow-up to her 2017 album Melodrama. She explained that when she ventured to Antarctica in 2019, a trip that was ‘facilitated by the lovely folks at Antarctica New Zealand,’ she was joined by her good pal Harriet Were.