Rawalpindi - Scores of students from Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) protested on Wednesday against the administration’s decision to conduct examinations in campus, demanding they are taught online by faculty during COVID-19 pandemic and exams should be taken online also.

The irate students blocked New Lalazar Road for all kinds of traffic movement, creating troubles for the commuters and residents. The protestors also burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the varsity administration. The protestors also demanded the administration to shut down the university. A heavy contingent of police also reached the spot to negotiate the protestors. The protest demo was held in limits of Police Station (PS) Morgah. “We are being taught online by faculty members due to coronavirus outbreak but now we are forced by the administration to sit in halls in university to solve papers,” said Nahim Khan, a student.

He said the government has issued a notification for closure of all the educational institutions in the country from November 26, 2020 to 11 January, 2021 to avoid spread of COVID-19. Many other students were of the opinion that they were attending online classes and the exams should also be conducted online. The protest was attended by students from various departments including English, Psychology, Mass Communication, Economics, BBA and BS Honours.

The varsity administration tried their level best to negotiate with students but in vain. Later, police arrived on the scene to disperse the protestors.